FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old.

Mattie Webb of Fort Smith reported missing on Oct. 9 (FSPD).

Mattie Webb was last seen around Central Mall wearing a pink tank top, black jacket, and blue jeans.

She was reported missing on Oct. 9 by her family.

If you have any information that can assist, please call 479-709-5100.