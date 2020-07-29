14 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma; 1 in Sequoyah County

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, including one in Sequoyah County.

There are now 523 total deaths in the state due to the novel coronavirus, according to the OSDH.

The 14 deaths reported today include:

One in Caddo County, one female in the 50 – 64 age group.

Three in Cleveland County, two males in the 50 – 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Two in McCurtain County, one male in the 50 – 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group.

Two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50 – 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

There are 663 patients currently hospitalized with the virus in Oklahoma.

There have been 34,623 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began