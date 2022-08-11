LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 16-year-old male has been arrested and will face murder charges after a woman was shot and killed in Logan County.

On August 7, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received a call that “a woman was shot and deceased” at a house on East State Highway 10 east of Magazine. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and a Logan County EMS ambulance arrived and found Julia Frost, 45, inside the house, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says that she is a resident of the house. Sheriff’s officers investigated the scene with the assistance of a special agent from the Arkansas State Police.

Investigators arrested a sixteen-year-old male on anticipated murder charges. Due to his age, he is being held at a juvenile detention center.

The Logan County Coroner’s Office transported the victim’s body to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. A handgun that is “believed to have been used by the suspect” was later recovered in a pond behind the house.