17 additional coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 17 additional deaths due to the coronavirus on Wednesday, including one each in Le Flore and Sequoyah Counties.

Oklahoma’s death toll due to COVID-19 is now 699, according to OSDH.

The 17 additional deaths include:

One in Bryan County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Le Flore County, one female in the 50 – 64 age group.

One in McCurtain County, one female in the 50 – 64 age group.

Three in Oklahoma County, two female and one male in the 65 or older age group.

Five in Pittsburg County, four females and one male in the 65 or older age group.

Two in Rogers County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Sequoyah County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Two in Tulsa County, two males in 65 or older age group.

Four of the deaths were identified within the last 24 hours of OSDH’s report.

There have been 49,923 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are currently 566 individuals hospitalized with the virus statewide, according to OSDH.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.