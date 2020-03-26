FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two men have been arrested for murder after two bodies were found in a vacant Fort Smith house earlier this March.

Marion Ray Brown, 54, and Mark Trenton Williams, 61, are charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, according to a release on Wednesday from the Fort Smith Police Department.

On March 15, police responded to 400 N. 12th Street, a vacant house authorities say was known to be frequented by the local homeless population, regarding a “unknown trouble.”

Authorities say the home was overflowing with trash and, during the initial search, police discovered a deceased man, 40-year-old Terry Randell Beall.

During the initial processing of the home by Criminal Investigations, the body of 44-year-old Amanda Knecht was also discovered in the house.