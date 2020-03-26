2 suspects arrested for murder after bodies found in vacant Fort Smith house

River Valley News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two men have been arrested for murder after two bodies were found in a vacant Fort Smith house earlier this March.

Marion Ray Brown, 54, and Mark Trenton Williams, 61, are charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, according to a release on Wednesday from the Fort Smith Police Department.

On March 15, police responded to 400 N. 12th Street, a vacant house authorities say was known to be frequented by the local homeless population, regarding a “unknown trouble.”

Authorities say the home was overflowing with trash and, during the initial search, police discovered a deceased man, 40-year-old Terry Randell Beall.

During the initial processing of the home by Criminal Investigations, the body of 44-year-old Amanda Knecht was also discovered in the house.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories