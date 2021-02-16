2 arrested in connection to Hackett home invasion, murder

HACKETT, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man and a woman from Fort Smith were arrested on Sunday, February 14, in connection to a home invasion and murder in Hackett.

According to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen D. Basham, 34, of Hackett, was killed on Sunday after a hooded man kicked in the front door of a residence on the 300 block of Plum Street, beating an unidentified male with a baseball bat before shooting Basham five to six times in an upstairs bedroom.

Jeffrey Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was identified as a suspect and arrested late on Sunday, police said. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree battery, aggravated residential burglary, and possession of a firearm by certain persons, as well as a parole violation.

He is currently being held in the Sebastian County Detention Center with no bond.

Jennifer Martin, 39, of Fort Smith, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree battery.

She is currently being held in SCDC on $150,000 cash bond.

According to the sheriff’s office’s press release, the gun used in the murder and baseball bat used in the battery were recovered by investigators as another location in Fort Smith.

Police say three search warrants were obtained and executed during the case, and multiple interviews were conducted.