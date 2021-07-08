2 Oklahoma women killed in Crawford County crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two women from Oklahoma were killed on Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 40 in rural Crawford County.

Two unidentified minors were also injured in the crash that claimed the lives of Tracy Boshers, 48, and Karli Boshers, 21, both of Bixby, Oklahoma, at around 7:22 pm. on Wednesday.

According to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police, Tracy Boshers was driving a 2000 Ford Excursion west on Interstate 40, near mile marker 18, when the vehicle had tire failure and lost control.

The SUV overturned several times after entering the median and came to its final rest in the eastbound lanes.

The injured were transported to Mercy Fort Smith. Their current condition is not known at this time.

According to the report, at the time of the accident, the weather condition was clear and the road condition dry.