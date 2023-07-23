LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person is dead and another injured after a crash in LeFlore County that took place at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night, according to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A 17-year-old was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Oklahoma Highway 9 near Spiro. Hailey Johnson of Keota, 20, was driving westbound in a 2014 Nissan Versa at the same time.

According to the report, the teen went “left of center” and hit Johnson’s vehicle head-on. Johnson was ejected about 10 feet from “the vehicle’s point of rest.”

The teen was flown to a Tulsa hospital with leg injuries but Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by LeFlore County EMS.

Johnson’s vehicle had seatbelts but they were not in use when the crash occurred, according to the report.

No further details were given but the cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to OHP.