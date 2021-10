FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 271 early Tuesday morning.

Alex Sanchez, 21, was riding his motorcycle southbound when he hit a curb at the intersection of 271 and Hillside Dr.

From there Sanchez continued down the highway, striking the curb again until the bike laid down and and he slid into a culvert on Texas Rd.

Sanchez’s body was taken to the Fort Smith Coroner’s Office.