FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Three kids have been arrested in connection with 20 vehicle break-ins in the vicinity of Dodson Avenue in Fort Smith.

Latent prints were developed and lifted from at least one vehicle, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Police said they received 18 vehicle break-in reports within three days beginning Oct. 6. The kids reportedly told investigators they broke into 20 vehicles.

This is a developing story.