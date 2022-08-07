FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Evangel Temple Assembly of God helped families prepare for school with backpacks filled with school supplies.

The Temple gave out 400 backpacks and food to families.

“A lot of our people that come out are like single parents, or they’re taking care of their grandkids and sometimes the school supplies and backpacks are very expensive…so it’s really a blessing for everybody that comes out and gets a backpack,” said Youth Pastor Charlie Murphy.

No paperwork, income or ID was required for families to receive help.