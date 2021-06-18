5 Arkansans dead after crash on Highway 112 in LeFlore County

River Valley News

LEFLORE COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — Five people have died after a two-car accident Friday afternoon on Highway 112.

According to an Oklahoma crash summary, five people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred around 11 a.m. on Highway 112, approximately two miles south of Cameron, Oklahoma.

Charles Drushal, 76, of Fort Smith; Jill Drushal, 53, of Fort Smith; Aaron Gamble, 42, of Greenwood; 15-year-old male from Greenwood and a 15-year-old female from Fort Smith were all killed in the accident.

The crash report states that a Jeep Cherokee was traveling northbound on Highway 112 when the vehicle went left of the center line and struck the southbound vehicle head-on.

The report states that four individuals were confirmed to be wearing a seat belt, and the other was unknown.

