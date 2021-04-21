5 men arrested during gambling bust in Sebastian County

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Law enforcement on Friday arrested 5 men for running an illegal gambling operation.

Michael Kay Eakin, 67, Bryce Aaron Bandy, 28, Edwin Donald Eddins, 57, Chad Edward Bandy, 44, and Roland Wight, 60, have each been charged with keeping a gambling house, a class “D” felony, according to Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, law enforcement was conducting an independent, unrelated investigation when it found 13 gambling machines with cash payouts at Buckets Billiards on Grand Avenue in Fort Smith. Law enforcement also found 20 more machines at Classic Billiards on Zero Street.

Search warrants were prepared for each business and executed simultaneously, and the machines were seized along with $62,261.06. 11 people who were betting on the machines have also been charged with Betting on a Gaming Device.

Each of the men who were arrested for running the operation posted a bond of $25,000. They will be arraigned on April 28.

The investigation was conducted by the Twelfth Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Arkansas State Police, the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, and other law enforcement agencies.