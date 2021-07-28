54-year-old Fort Smith man killed in scooter crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man died in a scooter versus vehicle collision on Tuesday, July 27, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, Wayne P. Dunmire Jr., 54, was driving a scooter westbound on South D Street at around 1:24 p.m. when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of S. 18th Street.

Dunmire was reportedly killed after he was thrown from the scooter when it was struck in the intersection by a Dodge traveling south on S. 18th Street.

At the time of the accident, the report lists the weather condition as dry and the road condition as ‘good.’

