6 year old dies in multi-car crash in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a three-vehicle crash where a six-year-old girl died.

The crash happened in Delaware County on U.S. 412, a mile east of Leach, Oklahoma, shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, according to OHP.

OHP reports that a 2008 Ford Ranger, driven by a 44 year-old male from Kansas, Oklahoma, was air-lifted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and is in stable condition. There were two passengers in the truck, an eight-year-old boy who was admitted to Children’s Hospital in Tulsa and the six-year-old girl in the truck died at the scene.

Others involved in the crash were a 23-year-old man from Locust Grove, Oklahoma. He was driving a 2001 Dodge truck.

A 16-year-old male from Rose, Oklahoma, was driving a 2013 Nissan Versa.

Neither man was injured, according to the OHP report.