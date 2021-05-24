ABB donates funds to Peak Innovation Center

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — ABB joins a long list of local companies to invest in Fort Smith’s Peak Innovation Center.

The company announcing a $1 million donation. The money will buy advanced manufacturing equipment to be used in three programs, automation and robotics, industrial technology and computer integrated machining.

Jason Green with ABB says the programs could help peak interest in the manufacturing field and Fort Smith’s superintendent agrees, calling it the way of the future.

“Manufacturing today is bright and clean and climate controlled, and highly automated… and advanced and smart connected. It’s very different than what they might perceive manufacturing to be,” Green said.

“Students at Peak in this lab with this equipment from this donation today will be able to learn skills that they can go directly into the workforce and earn a good salary or they can take those skills and move them into a college career,” Superintendent Terry Morawski said.

The Peak Innovation Center is expected to open this August.