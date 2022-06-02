FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Fort Smith’s Harry E. Kelley River Park will host the region’s largest Independence Day celebration and fireworks display on Monday, July 4.

According to a press release, gates will open at 5 p.m. for the Mayor’s 4th of July Celebration. The lineup at this year’s free celebration includes The River Valley Community Band, DJ Grand Master P., Who Shot JR, and Academy of Country Music awards nominee RaeLynn.

“The Mayor’s 4th of July Celebration has become a much-anticipated tradition that I feel privileged to be able to continue,” said George B. McGill, Mayor of Fort Smith. “I am overjoyed to welcome RaeLynn as the first National touring headliner in the event’s history, and I invite the local and visiting public to join me along the Fort Smith Riverfront to celebrate our Nation’s Independence this July 4th.”

In addition to live entertainment and fireworks, attendees can also look forward to enjoying food trucks, giveaways, face painting, games, and free public transportation along Garrison and Rogers Avenues, North A Street, and North B Street. The public is encouraged to visit www.fortsmith.org/events for a full schedule of events, parking information and other details.