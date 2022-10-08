FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An armed man robbed a car at gunpoint at the 3700 block of North 6th Street on Saturday, Oct. 6, according to Fort Smith Police Department.

The victims were unharmed.

The man was described as wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans. He was described as 5’9″ tall and white complexion with dirty blonde hair. He is believed to be armed with a handgun and should be considered extremely dangerous, according to a press release.

“The vehicle stolen was later recovered near Walnut Street. Police pursued the suspect on foot into a wooded area but were unable to affect an arrest at this time,” state the press release. “The search will continue, and our investigation is underway.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any info that can assist, please dial 911 for an emergency, or call 479-709-5100.