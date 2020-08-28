Alma High School announces football ticket plans

John Taylor works the sideline chains at the Tennessee High School Vikings home high school football game at the Stone Castle, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. The stadium has over 6,000 seats, but only 2,000 tickets were sold for the game. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Alma High School is set to host Van Buren on Friday, September 4 in its season opener at Airedale Stadium.

Stadium capacity will be set at 25 percent, according to Alma School District Athletic Director Doug Loughridge. Airedale Stadium has a 6200 seat capacity.

The Arkansas Department of Health mandates a 66 percent capacity for venues, but Loughridge said the district determined that percentage could not be met while still maintaining the required six feet in social distancing.

“We are required to rope off ever other row of bleachers, which automatically cuts us to 50 percent,” Loughridge said. “If we spread six feet apart, which about three seats between household groups, it takes it down even more.”

Single-game tickets will be pre-sold for each game and will only be available during that week. Alma School District passes will not be honored for Friday night football.

“Fans need to understand, if you wait to purchase tickets at the gate, there’s no guarantee you’ll get in the stadium” Loughridge said.

Parents of participating students will have first priority and may purchase up to four tickets. Priority ends at 4 p.m. of each game week, and remaining tickets will be sold to the general public on Thursday and Friday.

Tickets will be sold at the School Administration Building, 916 Highway 64 East, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Individual tickets will be sold to Alma High School students beginning on Thursday morning of each game week in the high school office.

Restrooms and concessions will be open but fans are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing in these areas. Fans who feel sick are asked not to attend the game.

All senior high games will be live-streamed on the school’s Youtube channel at no cost.

“We appreciate [everyone] wearing a mask and doing what’s asked of them,’ Loughridge said. “We know it’s inconvenient. Our athletes have worked hard since the first of June. They’ve worked hard not even knowing if they’ll get to have a season. So now that they’ve been given the opportunity to play, as uncomfortable as these things may be, this is what we’ve all been asked to do to make sure they can finish their season.”