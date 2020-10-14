Alma High School cancels football game with Morrilton due to COVID-19 issues

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 11: A general view of the ball taken during the game between the Oakland Raiders and the New York Jets on December 18, 2005 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Raiders 26-10.(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A high school football game between Alma and Morrilton scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to “an increased number of Alma players that are either Covid-19 positive cases or are quarantined,” according to a public post from Alma School District on Wednesday.

Under Arkansas Activities Association rules, the game set for October 16 will be declared a ‘no contest’ and will not be rescheduled.

Alma High School Cancel Football Game- pic.twitter.com/2HUA3tzCNi — Alma School District (@AlmaSchools) October 14, 2020

“The number one concern is always the health and safety of our students,” said athletic director Doug Loughridge. “With so many players unavailable this Friday due to Covid-19, we are faced with a number of players being put in a position where their safety as a football player is at a greater risk.”

According to head coach Rusty Bush, almost 50 percent of the Airedales roster would be unavailable for the game, noting that while a few players were out with injuries, most absences were due to the virus.

“We would have several players having to play a position that they are not familiar with, and several players that are younger and going up against larger and more experienced players on the opposing team. This is a safety issue that we are not comfortable with,” Loughridge said.