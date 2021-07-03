Alma hosts Liberty Festival in renovated downtown area

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Alma celebrated its downtown area Saturday.

The city held its Liberty Festival in the newly renovated downtown area, after the completion of the new streetscape project.

Participants enjoyed arts and crafts booths, bounce houses for kids and live entertainment.

Mayor Jerry Martin says the event shows what the city can do for any future celebration.

“This is something that we can grow on. If you think we did this in a couple of months, just think what its going to be when we have a year,” Martin said.