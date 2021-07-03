Alma hosts Liberty Festival in renovated downtown area

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Alma celebrated its downtown area Saturday.

The city held its Liberty Festival in the newly renovated downtown area, after the completion of the new streetscape project.

Participants enjoyed arts and crafts booths, bounce houses for kids and live entertainment.

Mayor Jerry Martin says the event shows what the city can do for any future celebration.

“This is something that we can grow on. If you think we did this in a couple of months, just think what its going to be when we have a year,” Martin said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers