FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On February 9, an Alma man was sentenced to 34 months in Federal Prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $81,060 in restitution on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Odometer Tampering.

The Honorable Judge P.K. Holmes, III, presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fort Smith.

According to court documents, in September 2018, law enforcement received a complaint that Joshua Don Lineberry, 41, had engaged in odometer fraud in connection with the sale of a vehicle on Craigslist.com. The subsequent investigation revealed that Lineberry on several occasions used Craigslist postings to sell vehicles whose odometers had been altered to a lower mileage. Lineberry was ordered to pay restitution on 31 separate vehicle transactions.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elser prosecuted the case for the United States.

The case was investigated by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (USDOT), Office of Odometer Fraud Investigation.