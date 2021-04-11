Alma police ask for help identifying truck involved in Morgan Nick kidnapping case

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Alma Police Department is requesting help in identifying the owner/operator of a truck with camper shell that was reportedly at the baseball field where Morgan Nick was infamously kidnapped on June 9, 1995.

Image of truck, courtesy of Alma Police Department

The department made note on Facebook of the unique details of the truck and camper shell, such as the extended gap between the cab and camper, the window configuration on the camper, and the wrap around taillight.

The Alma Police Department encourages anyone who make know who owned or operated the truck to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists a sketch of a man who was reportedly seen at the ballpark with Nick, and is suspected to be her abductor.

The man is described as being around 6’0″ and between the ages of 23 and 38 at the time of the abduction.

Sketch of abductor, courtesy of The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Nick was reportedly was last seen wearing a green Girl Scout shirt, blue denim shorts and white tennis shoes.

Morgan Nick was six years old when she was kidnapped from a Little League baseball game in Alma the evening of June 9, 1995, and has been missing for over 25 years.

As of April 11, 2021, Nick would be 32 years old.

The full post with all details regarding the truck and its appearance can be found on the Alma Police Department’s Facebook Page.