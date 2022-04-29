ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, longtime Alma school superintendent David Woolly is retiring after 50 years with the district.

This June, Woolly’s 50-year run with Alma schools will officially end one era and open the door for Dr. Bryan Duffie. Woolly initially signed on as Alma’s assistant band director in 1972 and he is retiring after an 11-year run as Superintendent.

Woolly actually planned to retire more than 12 years ago. Then, the death of longtime Alma superintendent Charles B. Dyer helped change his mind.

“Fifteen years ago, I would have never told you I would still be working today,” he said. “But as it evolved, I never got to the point that I didn’t want to be here. In the last few weeks, it hit me, ‘Why did you stay in the job this long?’ And the answer popped into my head almost immediately: this is where I wanted to be. I never have considered this my job; this has just always been my life.”

Woolly spent more than 30 years as assistant superintendent, deputy superintendent and superintendent for Alma Schools.