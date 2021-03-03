Alma schools choose new superintendent

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Alma School District announced in a statement that they have chosen Dr. Bryan Duffie as the deputy superintendent/superintendent elect, effective July 1, 2021.

After one year in the role, he will become the superintendent on July 1, 2022, succeeding David Woolly, who will be retiring at that time.

Dr. Duffie comes from Jacksonville where he has been superintendent for the past four years.

He was also superintendent at Jonesboro Westside School District for seven years.

“I am appreciative of the support from the Alma School Board, and I look forward to working with Alma School District Board members, faculty and staff, and Alma community members as we work together to continue to build upon the Alma School District’s tradition of success,” Duffie said. “I have been familiar with the Alma District for several years, and have long admired the many great programs, staff and facilities that are in place.”

