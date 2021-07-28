American Airlines will suspend flights temporarily while Fort Smith repaves runway

In a memo to flight attendants, American Airlines confirmed it will not be serving alcohol in its main cabin until at least Sept. 13. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Regional Airport (FSM) announced Tuesday saying American Airlines will stop flights temporarily while the airport undergoes construction.

American Airlines flights in and out of FSM will stop from August 21 through September 5.

This temporary change is due to a planned construction project of repaving the airport’s main runway.

The runway project is currently underway and is being conducted in phases to minimize air service interruptions.

American Airline service will resume normal scheduling on September 6.

In early June, Fort Smith Board of Directors approved a $5 million investment into a runway extension at Ebbing Air National Guard Base which operates out our FSM.

It’s all for the new program and an F-16 squadron from Singapore that was announced earlier in June 2021.

City Administrator Carl E. Geffken says it was an easy decision for the board because of the expected $1 billion dollar boost to the economy.