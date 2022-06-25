FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The River Valley Equality Center celebrated the LGBTQ+ community at the annual Rally for Equality in downtown Fort Smith.

President of the RVEC, Jordan Rudd, said the yearly event is a way for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies to freely express themselves. The peaceful and positive event helps residents in the area become aware of the local support.

“So an event like this is kind of meant to build community in that sense you know making people realize that there are a lot of LGBTQ people around here and they’re just like you,” Rudd said. “They’re just normal people and they want the same rights as everybody else has, and the event is kind of about showing that…in a peaceful and positive way.”

The River Valley Equality Center is a community organization advocating for “the rights of all humans, with an emphasis on lesbian, gay bisexual and transgender communities and other minority sexualities,” according to the website. Resources and more information for River Valley residents can be found on the website.