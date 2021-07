SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is resurfacing Highway 22 in Sebastian County.

Work will begin Sunday, July 25 at 9:00 p.m.

Highway 22 will be closed nightly from Interstate 540 in Fort Smith to Highway 549 in Barling. ArDOT says lane closures will continue nightly for two weeks.

Once the project reaches Massard Road, the nightly closures will begin at 7 p.m.

The closure between Massard Road and Highway 549 will take three weeks.