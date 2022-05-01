FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Blood Institute, a local nonprofit blood supplier, has less than half the blood supply needed, according to a press release.

The threatening critical blood shortage has created an immediate need for blood donors. While supplies last, the ABI is offering successful blood donors a t-shirt and one free ticket to Magic Springs Theme and Water Park in Hot Springs.

“Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said Dr. John Armitage, president, and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “We’re so thankful to our loyal summer partner Magic Springs for helping us reward those who make their summer a lifesaving one by donating blood for those in need.”

Appointments can be made by calling 877-340-8777 or visiting their website. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation can save up to three lives.

Anyone 16-17 years old can donate, but they must weigh 125 pounds and have signed parental permission. Any prospective donors 18 years and older must weigh at least 110 pounds and have a photo ID.

The ABI supports the inventory for patients in more than 40 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide, according to the press release.