Holiday shopping extravaganza with Santa!

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas River Holiday Market kicks off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5. Over 100 vendors from the five-state area will attend.

Vendors will be selling goods including woodwork, florals, boutiques, jewelry and kid’s products.

Admission will be $5 for ages 12 and up. Santa will be joining the event ready to visit with children.

Food trucks will be onsite.

For more information visit the Arkansas River Holiday Markey website.