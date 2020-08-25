Arkansas State Police, Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police (ASP) is investigating the murders of two Scott County residents whose bodies were discovered earlier Monday inside a residence south of Waldron.

Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 1 a.m. Monday from a person stating he had cut his foot and needed assistance. A sheriff’s deputy dispatched to the home found the murder victims in a bedroom.

Special Agents with ASP criminal investigation division were requested by the Scott County Sheriff to conduct the investigation.

An investigation is continuing and more information is expected to be released as early as tomorrow. Meanwhile, authorities are attempting to notify next of kin related to the victims.