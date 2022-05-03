RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Tech University will award approximately 1,900 academic degrees during its four spring 2022 graduation ceremonies set for this weekend in Russellville.

On May 5, ATU-Ozark will conduct its ceremony at 7 p.m. in John E. Tucker Coliseum, followed by a Graduate College, College of Business and College of Education ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6.

At 10 a.m. on May 7, commencement will feature graduates from the College of Arts and Humanities and the University College followed by graduates from the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences and the College of Natural and Health Sciences at 2 p.m.

ATU alumni Steve Fryer of Cathedral City, Calif., Andrea Lea of Russellville and Dr. Andrew Mason of Tokyo, Japan will be inducted into the ATU Hall of Distinction at the 10 a.m. ceremony on May 7 and Arkansas Tech will recognize its most outstanding seniors — Alfred J. Crabaugh Award winner Parker Benton of Quitman, Margaret Young Award winner Kaitlyn Wright of Camden and Jill Lestage Brown Service Leadership Award winner Glendon VanSandt of Kansas, Okla. — during the 2 p.m. Saturday ceremony.

For more information about Arkansas Tech commencement, contact the ATU Office of the Registrar at (479) 968-0272 or visit www.atu.edu/registrar/graduation.php.