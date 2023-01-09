RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As per the recent 2022 data, Arkansas Tech University ranks among the top 5% of the U.S. institutions of higher education in providing students with an opportunity to improve their economic standing.

According to a release, College NET’s Social Mobility Index looks at the economic background of a university’s student body and compares it to the institution’s tuition rate, graduation rate, average student debt and endowment as well as the early career salary for its young alumni.

According to the 2022 data, ATU ranks 64th among the 1,414 universities and colleges included in the survey. This is the eighth time in the last nine years ATU has been No. 1 in Arkansas on the CollegeNET Social Mobility Index. It is also the third year since 2014 in which Arkansas Tech has ranked among the top 70 institutions in the U.S.

“This achievement is a testament to the outstanding support ATU faculty and staff provide to our students,” said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. “It is the best of who we are, and it’s evidence of ATU’s success in serving the public good.”

For more information, you can view the CollegeNET Social Mobility Index here.