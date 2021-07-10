Arkansas United aims to help immigrants navigate citizenship, voter registration

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local immigrant rights group called Arkansas United hosted a legal clinic in Fort Smith Saturday.

The goal of the clinic is to help immigrants in the area navigate recent changes to the immigration system.

AU also shared information about new citizenship classes and voter registration opportunities, All with the hopes that immigrants served this summer will become new voters by the 2022 elections.

Mireya Reith is the founding Executive Director for AU. She says they are sending a message to the state and local lawmakers.

“The actual wave of immigrants that we have here is a wave of new Americans who are just so excited about citizenship, can’t wait to vote, and can’t wait to fulfill their potential here in Arkansas,” Reith said.

Arkansas United will be hosting another legal clinic in Little Rock next Saturday.