CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The arraignment for a Mulberry school teacher accused of exchanging nude photos with a minor student has been delayed.

Hiedi Leeann Oliver, 41, was arrested on March 16 and charged with two counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. She was booked into the Crawford County jail and released on a $100,000 bond.

At a March 29 hearing in Crawford County circuit court, Oliver’s arraignment was continued until April 12.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report made on March 16 involving a 17-year-old male and an educator at Mulberry High School. The victim was interviewed at Hamilton House in Fort Smith.

During the interview, he said that he and Oliver had exchanged nude photos and that he had spent a night at her home in January. He did not say that there was any sexual contact, but he told investigators that they had discussed meeting up with each other to have intercourse at a later date.

Oliver admitted to investigators that she had received “at least two pictures” of a graphic nature from the minor victim and that she had sent him sexual pictures of herself.

Judge Marc McCune also scheduled a pretrial hearing for June 13 in Van Buren.