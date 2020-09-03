Brothers arrested in California in connection to 2004 Fort Smith homicide

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police were notified by the FBI of two arrests in the 2004 murder of Adelio Romero on Wednesday, September 2.

The suspects, brothers Kenny Xayakesone, 35, (L), and Keimty Xayakesone, 33, (R) had fled the Fort Smith, Arkansas area in 2004 following the murder of Adelio Romero, according to Fort Smith Police. They were identified as suspects by investigators and remained at large for 16 years and were featured on “America’s Most Wanted.”

The brothers were taken into custody by Fresno Police and booked into the Fresno County Jail on Tuesday after being on the run since 2004.

Kenny and Keimty had active warrants for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Romero, Police said. Officers were able to apprehend both without incident.

Fort Smith Police thanked their counterparts in Fresno and with the FBI. and “all the FSPD, past and present, who worked tirelessly on this case to achieve justice for Mr. Romero and his family.”

