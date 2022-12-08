FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a police report, Fort Smith police arrested Elijah McAlister, Jr., 31, on December 7 in connection with a string of recent “smash-and-grab” commercial burglaries.

“Following an extensive investigation which included a specially-formed task force, the suspect was identified Wednesday morning and arrested later that evening,” the report states.

Court documents show that McAlister has been arrested multiple times in the past, including charges of criminal mischief, domestic battery and aggravated assault on a correctional officer. He also has a trial scheduled for May 23, 2023, where he faces over 70 counts of bringing prohibited items into a correctional facility including synthetic marijuana, rolling papers, tobacco and 32 cell phones.

McAlister was booked into the Sebastian County Jail on a $20,000 bond. He has a date in Fort Smith Circuit Court scheduled for December 14.