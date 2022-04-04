PARKS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for Edna L. Piles, 75, who was last seen at 14336 Piles Place around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Arkansas State Police says Piles may be traveling in a Black Chevorlet Silverado Ext Cab with chrome step rails and a pink sticker on the back glass. License plate 826VKK.

She is described as white, 5’7″, 122 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes.

If anyone has information, they should contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office 479-637-4155.