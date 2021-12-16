ATU-Ozark, Tyson Foods partnering with others to offer industrial electrician program in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Tech University-Ozark announced in a Thursday, Dec. 16 news release they and Arkansas Tech Career Center are partnering with the Arkansas Construction Education Foundation and Tyson Foods to offer an industrial electrician apprenticeship program in the Russellville area.

The program will benefit those already working in an industrial plant environment and house electrical and mechanical knowledge already, the release said. It is an opportunity for those to advance their career and gain more experience.

According to the release, apprentices will gain knowledge in motors, transformers, controls, instruments and more. Testing and calibration equipment skills will also be learned.

The program is open to any employer or person who has at least some electrical or maintenance knowledge. There will be a general information meeting for those interested on Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at 2201 S. Knoxville, Ave. in Russellville, Ark.

“This opportunity leverages the knowledge of a private apprenticeship training provider in ACEF as well as the input and need from a global company like Tyson Foods.” said Justin Smith, chief business and community outreach officer at ATU-Ozark. “Not only does the program help advance Tyson’s maintenance workers career progression, but it also benefits the needs of other area industries in the Arkansas River Valley.”

Those involved said they are excited that the program is specific to electrical work in an industrial plan environment. The Russellville area is the latest addition as Tyson Foods and ACEF have already implemented the program in other locations.

The program will meet every Tuesday starting Jan. 11. The four-year apprenticeship will consist of 576 classroom hours, and 8,000 of work experience, capped off with a state journeyperson’s electrical exam, the release said.

To reserve a spot at the meeting, contact jsmith30@atu.edu. Companies may also contact ACEF at (501) 372-1590 for more details.