RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students from a new registered organization at Arkansas Tech University gave their time on Saturday, September 24 to help paint over a graffiti-covered wall in downtown Russellville.

According to a press release, “Do Something” is a new group at ATU committed to making a positive difference on campus and beyond by donating their time and their energy.

“I really like to volunteer in general, so knowing I could help the community out…I thought it was really cool, so I decided to come,” said Alazae Allen, an ATU freshman elementary education major from Hot Springs. “It makes me feel really good that we’ve been able to make this much of a difference in this small amount of time. I think it looks really good.”

The project in the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue was a collaborative effort with Main Street Russellville, a non-profit organization dedicated to the revitalization and development of the downtown area of Russellville as a business and government center and as a cultural center for the River Valley.

I have goosebumps. We have been working on getting this covered up for well over a year. It is a historic building, so we have to go through a certain process. I was not expecting this many students to show up. My heart is exploding in my chest. It is unbelievable and it makes me so proud of our community, these students and Arkansas Tech that they are out here giving us their Saturday morning and investing in their community. I want to work with Tech as much as I can to make sure these students know that while they are here, Russellville is their home. They are welcome and we want them to come down and be a part of everything that is happening in Russellville. Anything we can do to make that happen, I am all for it. We could have hired someone to paint this wall, but this, to me, is 10 times better. Danielle Housenick, executive director, Main Street Russellville

ATU students interested in joining “Do Something” may send an e-mail to faculty advisors Dr. Sean Huss (shuss@atu.edu) or Dr. Jeremy Schwehm (jschwehm@atu.edu).