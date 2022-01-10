Baptist Health-Fort Smith extends drive-thru for COVID-19 testing

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Demand for COVID-19 testing has seen an increase across the state and to meet that demand, Baptist Health-Fort Smith has added another day to its testing drive-thru.

Tests are available by appointment from 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the south parking lot of Baptist Health Medical Plaza on Dodson Avenue.

Testing is also available at Baptist Health Urgent Care locations at 7600 Rogers Ave. and 1910 Zero St. in Fort Smith. Appointments at the Urgent Care can be made by calling or online at Hold My Spot.

Baptist Health has seen more people coming to emergency departments for testing and asks that they use emergency services appropriately so as to keep the department available for those who need it.

To find a COVID-19 testing site near you, call 1888-BAPTIST or visit baptisthealth.com/coronavirus.