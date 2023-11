FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police say Baptist Health-Fort Smith went under lockdown on Saturday morning after a “possible threat”, according to a press release.

“The hospital was placed on lockdown until the area could be checked. No threats were located and the hospital was released from lockdown,” said FSPD.

