FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — September 1 marks the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, and to celebrate, Baptist Health is offering free health services to residents of the Fort Smith area.

Baptist Health La Clinica del Pueblo in association with Arkansas Blood Institute will hold the blood drive and health fair on Friday, Sept. 16. The event will begin at noon and continue until 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the clinic.

According to a press release, the fair will offer free health screenings such as blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, bone density, weight and body mass index.

ABI will also reportedly accept blood donations and provide free tacos to participants Successful donors will receive a free T-shirt and tickets to the Little Rock Zoo.

If you wish to make a donation, visit www.arkbi.org for tips on how to pre-register.