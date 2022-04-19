FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Baptist Health La Clínica del Pueblo will host a free community event aimed at improving the health of the Spanish-speaking community in the River Valley.

According to a press release, the health fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 5, in the parking lot of the clinic located at 4700 Kelley Highway. Screenings will include blood pressure, blood sugar, weight, and body mass index (BMI) checks, as well as bone density scans.

Free first doses and booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will also be provided to those ages 15 and up. Those interested must bring a photo ID.

Information about breast health, stroke symptoms and heart health, as well as hands-on CPR demonstrations will also be provided to those who attend. Arvest Bank will be on hand to pass out free hot dogs for lunch, or those who attend can choose to support one of the local food trucks set up in the parking lot. Fort Smith’s Mayor George McGill will also be in attendance.

Baptist Health opened the primary care clinic last fall. While Baptist Health La Clínica del Pueblo is open to anyone, Wilson Cruz, MD, and his staff are all able to speak both English and Spanish in hopes of eliminating the communication issues patients often have. Dr. Cruz has practiced medicine in the River Valley since 2012 and can treat patients of all ages for a wide variety of health concerns.

Baptist Health La Clínica del Pueblo is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Same-day appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information about the services that Dr. Cruz provides or to make an appointment, call (479) 573-7995 or visit baptist-health.com.