FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Bargains Galore on 64” has returned for its 24th year in the River Valley with 160 miles of yard sales stretching from Fort Smith to Bebee.

The yearly event takes place on Highway 64 and was created so parents could purchase clothes for their children without breaking the bank.

Vendors from over 20 cities on the highway are participating with clusters of yard sales in Van Buren, Alma, Ozark, Altus, Clarksville, Vilonia, and Bebee.

The event will run through Saturday and traffic delays may be possible on Highway 64 throughout the event.

For a map of the yard sales and vendors, click here.