Black Lives Matter rally planned for downtown Clarksville this weekend

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Clarksville displayed a banner above Main Street before a Black Lives Matter rally scheduled for September 5 and 6.

“As many of you may be aware, starting at 11:00 a.m. this upcoming Saturday, September 5th and again at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 6th, several groups have indicated that they will be gathering at Johnson County Courthouse in exercising of their First Amendment Rights,” a media release by Clarksville Police said.

Law enforcement with the Clarksville Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with local and state enforcement agencies, are working with all organizers to encourage a safe and peaceful gathering for everyone attending.

“On Saturday we will meet at the bridge and march down to the courthouse where we will hold the rally. Everyone is invited and expected to conduct themselves appropriately,” group organizers said. “Anyone attempting to cause trouble will be asked to vacate the rally immediately. The events we’ve held here have been overwhelmingly peaceful in the past and have gone off without a hitch. Please help us maintain this record.”

If you have any information, questions, or concerns about the rally contact Clarksville Police Department at (479) 754-8100 or Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (479) 754-2200