FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) is encouraging all area residents to make blood donation a priority to ensure patients have the lifesaving blood products they need.

According to a press release, ABI is already experiencing blood drive cancellations, and more are anticipated as winter weather moves into the area. The release states that the loss of scheduled donations will impact the local blood supply.

To help avoid a blood shortage, Arkansas Blood Institute’s Fort Smith donor center, located at 5300 S. U Street, will remain open to accept donors as weather conditions allow. Those who can safely travel to the donor center are encouraged to do so.

Visit arkbi.org or call 877-340-8777 to make an appointment.

Additional blood drive cancellations are anticipated, but the local donor center will remain open as weather conditions allow. It takes nearly 1,200 donors a day to meet the blood needs of patients in regional hospitals.