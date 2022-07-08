UPDATE: Fort Smith police announced Saturday it has learned the identity of the dead female found at Massard Creek to be 79-year-old Selma Thompson of Barling.

According to a release, the Barling Police Department contacted FSPD on Saturday afternoon about an open missing persons case on Thompson. They were able to connect FS to Thompson’s family, who verified that the unidentified female was Mrs. Thompson, who had reportedly left the home on foot Friday, July 8.

Police say an official cause of death is yet to be determined, but foul play is not suspected.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are working the scene of a body of an unknown female found on July 8 near 9500 Rogers Avenue on the bank of Massard Creek.

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, the age and identity of the female are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release. If anyone has any information that could assist investigators, call 911 or 479-709-5100.