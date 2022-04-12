ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to a main water line break on Highway 71, a precautionary boil order has been issued for a portion of Alma.

According to a press release, the order affects approximately 212 residences. The order has been called for the following customers:

South of the A to Z Stores, from East Newberry to Fine Way, West Newberry to Old Rudy Road including the following roads:

Newberry Lane

Jordan Crossing

Blaylock Ranch

Boyd Drive

Countryside Estates

Paul’s Valley Lane

In a precautionary boil order, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute prior to use. Ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water should be used to make ice.

The Arkansas Department of Health will notify the Public Water Authority office when the order has been lifted.