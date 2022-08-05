VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At approximately 5:30 p.m. on August 5, the Arkansas Department of Health issued a “Boil Water” Notice for the area North of I-40 in Van Buren.

According to an ADH press release, the order was issued as a precautionary measure because of “the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure.” Under the “Boil Water” Notice, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use.

All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water should be used for making ice. This notice will be lifted by the Department of Health when one set of five bacteriological samples indicates that the water is “free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.”